MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – It has been 22 years since the last time anyone saw Fredrick Joseph “Little Joe” Boehm, and his family is still searching for answers.

Boehm was 23 years old when he went missing. He was last seen on victory drive heading into Downtown Marshall just before midnight on January 25, 2001.

“Lil Joe is still out there, he’s in an unmarked grave, that’s our number one priority is to bring him home and put him in a marked grave somewhere we can go pay our respects,” said Boehm’s cousin Brandy Vanschoyck.

Vanschoyck and Boehm’s sister hung flyers Wednesday morning to remind people that he is still missing.

They say that police told them that they suspected foul play but no clues of what exactly happened to him.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Texas Attorney General Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit at 512-936-0752 or Kenny Phillps with the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4345