HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas man was indicted for criminal negligent homicide in connection to a fatal three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old.

Jared Stevens, 44, of Marshall was indicted on Aug. 26.

The wreck happened in March of 2021. Stevens was driving a Mercedes east on US-80 then he crashed into the back of a Kia Optima that was stopped to turn left on a private road, said the Department of Public Safety.

Due to the first crash, the Kia traveled into the westbound lane and collided with a Ford Escape. Devon Tariq Stanfield, 23, of Pflugerville was driving the Kia and died at the scene, said DPS.

The driver of the Ford and Stevens were hospitalized after the crash but were in stable condition.