AUSTIN (KXAN) — After an Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning in Austin for a 1-year-old girl, police said the child had been found safe and a person of interest is in custody.

Police said 22-year-old Jessica Skelton was a person of interest in the child’s disappearance. Skelton was found early Wednesday evening and arrested on unrelated charges, according to the Austin Police Department.

According to APD, the child was previously last seen at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of White Elm Ct.

Texas Department of Family and Protective Services confirmed to KXAN that the child was “in the state’s legal custody, and had been placed with relatives.”