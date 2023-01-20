Firefighters work to put out the flames at a Marshall steel plant (Source: Marshall Fire Department)

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters in Marshall faced a tough situation when a large fire broke out inside an old steel plant Thursday night.

Just after 9:00 p.m., crews were called to the old Smith’s Steel plant near Hazelwood and Travis St. When Battalion Chief Jeans arrived, he found the building engulfed in flames with heavy black smoke.

Firefighters took an immediate defensive attack, and additional off-duty firefighters were called to help.

The building was compartmentalized into different sections and filled with old casts and materials from when the plant was operational years ago, creating a dangerous situation. Fire crews brought the blaze under control in four hours.

Officials say no one was injured during the fire. The building was unoccupied with no power source.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. If you have any information about the fire contact Crime Stoppers or the Marshall Fire Department. You can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers P3Tips app.