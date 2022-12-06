SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Two men were killed, and three others were injured after an incident at an oil rig Monday evening, according to the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said they received a call to FM 353 around 6:30 p.m. and that departments from Sabine, Nacogdoches, and Allegiance Medical Service responded for assistance.

Law enforcement said the men died from their injuries after a hydraulic line got loose. The three people that were injured were flown to local hospitals, but they have non-life-threatening injuries.

San Augustine Fire said they would like to thank the fire departments from Pineland, Center, and Joaquin for “offering manpower and apparatus” in case anything else came up in the county during the incident while their department was at the scene.