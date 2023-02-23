MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — Two men were arrested in connection to a shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall on Jan. 15.

Officers from Linden Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jamaal Jones, 26, of Tampa, Florida, and Seth Wilson, 19, of Queen City.

Both men were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and are in custody at the Harrison County Jail, the police department said.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, Marshall police responded to calls of gunshots in the 2000 block of Victory Drive. Upon arrival, officers found one person with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, officials said.

Witnesses on the scene reportedly said they saw a silver Nissan that left the scene, and another man running eastbound. According to Marshall Police Department, another man was located with a gunshot wound and was also taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The police department said additional arrests will be made when subjects are given clearance from the injuries suffered in the shooting.

The investigation was led by detectives with the Marshall Police Department and the Joint Violent Crimes & Narcotics Task Force.

“Our officers continue to work tirelessly on all our violent crime cases, which resulted in these charges and arrests. This investigation highlights the cooperative efforts of law enforcement professionals. The Marshall Police Department will continue our commitment to making our community safer,” Marshall Chief of Police Cliff Carruth said.