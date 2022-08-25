Uvalde school shooting survivor Mayah Nicole Zamora threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Houston Astros game versus the Minnesota Twins in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday, August 23.

Carlos Correa, a former Astros player who recently signed with the Twins, brought Zamora to the game through his Correa Family Foundation (CFF). The nonprofit generally works to financially assist children battling cancer.

10-year-old Mayah was shot multiple times during the shooting at Robb Elementary School, spent 66 days in the hospital, and underwent over 20 surgeries, according to the CFF.

“Although these past few months have been the most difficult of her young life, Mayah’s incredible courage and bravery have helped her persevere,” said CFF in a statement. “We are so proud of you.”

The foundation also announced that numerous donors helped secure funding for the Zamora family to build a new home.

(Credit: Houston Astros via Storyful)