WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Authorities report two people have died in a house fire in Winnsboro on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

According to a Facebook post by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, the Winnsboro Fire Department were called to the 500 block of Dummyline Road around noon for a report of the house fire. When firefighters arrived, they located two victims inside the home, an elderly male and a middle-aged woman.

Investigators are considering unattended cooking as a potential cause of the deadly fire, but are continuing to investigate.

We will continue to follow this story and keep you updated with the latest.