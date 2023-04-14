Priceville authorities are searching for one or more suspects after they said a woman was doused with gasoline and set on fire. (Getty Images)

SAREPTA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An unrestrained Shreveport man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday evening.

According to a media release, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Hwy 371 south of LA Hwy 802 just after 5:30 p.m.

The crash claimed the life of 68-year-old Bobby Neal.

Police say that a 2006 Ford F-150, driven by 26-year-old Kendall Hampton of Haynesville, was traveling south on U.S. Hwy 371. At the same time, a 2017 Ford Focus, driven by Neal, was stopped, waiting to enter U.S. Hwy 371 from a parking lot.

For reasons still under investigation, Hampton exited the roadway and struck Neal. The initial impact caused Neal to strike a parked, unoccupied 1999 Dodge Durango.

All occupants were unrestrained. Neal was taken to Springhill Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A passenger in the Ford Focus was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. Hampton suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

STAY CONNECTED: Receive news alerts and take us with you on the go with KTAL News Now APP (download it here). You can also subscribe to daily emails for the latest news.

Impairment is not a suspected factor in this crash but routine toxicology samples were collected from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Troop G has investigated seven fatal crashes in 2023, which resulted in seven deaths.