ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – A police department in West Baton Rouge Parish has offered its condolences after officers were reportedly involved in a fatal crash that killed two high school students.

On New Year’s Eve, a police chase began in Baton Rouge involving a car theft suspect and the Baton Rouge Police Department. The Addis Police Department joined the chase when the suspect entered West Baton Rouge Parish, but a unit crashed into a vehicle that turned onto the highway. The wreck killed Maggie Dunn, 17 and Caroline Gill, 15, two Brusly High School cheerleaders, and injured another person who was in the backseat.

The suspect, 24-year-old Tyquel Sanders, was caught and arrested in Baton Rouge.

On New Year’s Day, the Addis Police Department posted its condolences on social media: