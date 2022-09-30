BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement honored nine officers who died while in the line of duty in 2021 on Thursday.

Officers honored in the ceremony:

Stephen Christopher Arnold (Detective) – Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Austin Spencer Bush (Patrolman) – Houma Police Department William Earl Collins, Jr. (Officer) – Doyline Police Department Trey Copeland (Officer) – Cotton Valley Police Department Charles F. Dotson (Sgt.) – Baton Rouge Police Department Adam Gaubert (Master Trooper) – Louisiana State Police Randy James Guidry (Officer) – Youngsville Police Department Martinus Mitchum (Reserve Deputy Constable) – 2nd City Court of New Orleans Constable’s Office Theresa Elizabeth Simon (Sgt.) – Slidell Police Department

The commission said one K-9 will also be honored — K-9 “Ivar” from Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The ceremony took place at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol at 2 p.m.