NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man died in a crash Monday night after police say he was ejected from his truck.

Officials say Curtis Johnson was speeding west on LA Hwy 156 through Goldonna just before 8:00 p.m. His 2019 F-150 exited the roadway and struck a tree. Johnson was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck.

The Natchitoches Parish Coroner pronounced Johnson dead at the scene.

Louisiana State Police say impairment may be a factor in the crash and routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.