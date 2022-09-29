BATON ROUGE, La (KTAL/KMSS) – It was a somber day for the families of Police Officers that lost their lives serving the communities across Louisiana.

On Thursday, the 22nd annual Medal of Honor Ceremony took place at the Old Louisiana State Capitol.

The Medal of Honor Ceremony began in 1997 to recognize their selfless service to Louisiana citizens.

The ceremony includes remarks, presentations of the medals of honors, and state flags to the families.

Retired Baton Rouge Police Chief Jeff LeDuff spoke at the service. He even thanked the loved ones of the fallen officers for their support.

“and I want to say thank you. Thank you for sharing your loved one with us.. thank you for having the courage to say go forth, when they come home and had that conversation, “said LeDuff.

Below are the officers honored at the 2021 Medal of Honor Ceremony.

1. Stephen Christopher Arnold (Detective) Jefferson Parish Sheriff`s Office

2. Austin Spencer Bush (Patrolman) Houma Police Department

3. William Earl Collins, Jr. (Officer) Doyline Police Department

4. Trey Copeland (Officer) Cotton Valley Police Department

5. Charles F. Dotson (Sgt.) Baton Rouge Police Department

6. Adam Gaubert (Master Trooper) Louisiana State Police

7. Randy James Guidry (Officer) Youngsville Police Department

8. Martinus Mitchum (Reserve Deputy Constable) 2nd City Court of New Orleans Constable`s Office

9. Theresa Elizabeth Simon (Sgt.) Slidell Police Department

The Commission will also have a K-9 being honored at the ceremony: K-9 “Ivar”, of the Livingston Parish Sheriff`s Office.