KEACHI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A train derailment in Keachi caused residents to evacuate from their homes Friday night.

According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, just before 11 p.m., a train derailed at the railroad crossing on Hwy 5 in Keachi.

By 2 a.m. the Louisiana State Police Hazmat team declared a mandatory evacuation of homes within a one-and-a-half-mile radius of the railroad crossing

Officials concluded a debriefing with the LSP Hazmat team, Union Pacific, and hazmat contractions at 6:30 a.m. Saturday. The preliminary inspection indicates that 16 cars derailed. Two of 16 derailed tank cars are leaking an acid-related product.

The particular acids react to moisture or water releasing vapor that has occurred at the scene. Officials say air monitoring devices are arriving on the scene to give a more specific determination of the affected areas. This will allow better determination of continued areas of evacuation.

For those that are displaced, shelter is offered at the Stonewall Community Center.

The roadways are blocked at the following:

Hwy 172 @ 169 East

Frank Burford @ Smyrna Rd.

Hwy 5 @ Hwy 171

3015 @ Smyrna

3015 @ Hwy 5

Hwy 789 is completely shut down just south of Williamson Power Plant.

Keatchi is completely closed down as of right now.

Officials are asking residents to avoid driving in or through the closed areas.