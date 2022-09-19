SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says a crash involving a log truck and a tractor killed one person Monday afternoon.

According to officials, just after 1:00 p.m., 68-year-old Edwin G. Procell was driving a Kubota tractor north on US Hwy 171 north of Noble, La. As Procell merged from the right-hand lane into the left lane he was struck by a loaded log truck.

Officials say the 2021 Peterbilt was attempting to pass the tractor in the inside travel lane, placing the tractor in the direct path of the Peterbilt.

Procell died at the scene. Officials say the truck driver was restrained and did not suffer injuries in the crash.

Routine toxicology samples were sent for analysis. The crash remains under investigation by Louisiana State Police Troop E.