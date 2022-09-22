Autumn in the south isn’t necessarily about chilly temperatures, so why not cool off with an autumn-themed popsicle?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Welcome to the first day of fall in the Ark-La-Tex, where temperatures are still in the 90s and coffee is still best enjoyed indoors.

It may be too hot to break out your favorite winter sweater, but you can celebrate the southern autumn by making these delicious fall-themed popsicles.

Happy autumn equinox!

½ cup heavy cream

Salted Bourbon Caramel Popsicles

1/4 tsp cinnamon

½ cup melted caramel

1 1/2 cups whole milk

½ tsp vanilla extract

¼ cup bourbon

¼ tsp salt

Mix ingredients, fill popsicle molds, position popsicle sticks, freeze and enjoy.

1 frozen banana

Spiced Coffee Popsicles

½ tbsp instant coffee

½ cup sweetened condensed milk

2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

Mix ingredients, fill popsicle molds, position popsicle sticks, freeze and enjoy.

½ cup pumpkin pie filling

Pumpkin pie pops

¾ cups milk

½ box instant vanilla pudding

1/8 txp nutmeg

1/8 tsp cinnamon

1/8 tsp allspice

¼ tsp ginger

Mix ingredients, fill popsicle molds, position popsicle sticks, freeze and enjoy!