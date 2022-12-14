SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — SWEPCO is reporting only 250 outages from Texarkana to Natchitoches after a line of destructive storms moved through the area Tuesday night.

The storms caused widespread damage in Elysian Fields, Texas, and Keithville, Farmerville and New Iberia in Louisiana where tornados touched down, destroying trees and homes. A mother and child died in Keithville when a suspected EF2 ripped apart their home.

“We were fortunate enough not to experience as much damages or outages as we could have with the severity and the number of storms that impacted our region. So we faired pretty well in that,” said SWEPCO spokesperson Shantell Jordan.

They say that only a few power lines were knocked out by the tornados.