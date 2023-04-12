SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Members of the community can now submit public comments on housing programs in Louisiana for a limited time.

According to a media release, The Louisiana Office of Community Development is accepting public feedback on Action Plan Amendment 30.

APA 30, amends allocations to the First Time Homebuyer Program budget and the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit/Community Development Block Grant Piggyback Program.

Officials say this amendment is considered substantial as it re-allocates more than 15% of the funds in a program.

Individuals can access the action plan and submit public comments here, or individuals can request a copy of the plan by calling 225-219-9600. The formal public comment period for APA 30 will end at 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 25. At the end of the comment period, the state will submit APA 30 to HUD for approval.

The LIHTC/CDBG Piggyback budget is increased by $2,096,626.99 in order to fund additional eligible activities. This program was created in the Initial Action Plan and amended in Amendments 4, 5, 23, and 26.

STAY CONNECTED: Receive news alerts and take us with you on the go with KTAL News Now APP (download it here). You can also subscribe to daily emails for the latest news.

The First Time Homebuyer program budget is reduced by $2,096,626.99 because funds have been de-obligated from activities that are completed and closed out. This program was created in the Initial Action Plan and changed in Amendment 26.



Individuals can submit comments in three ways: