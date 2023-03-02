BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After a mistake by the state in approving serving sizes for hemp products, hemp businesses are worried that changes from LDH will greatly cost them. Lawmakers gathered Wednesday to hear their concerns and find out how the mistake happened.

New regulations for “adult-use” consumable hemp products passed in the last legislative session which would limit the amount of THC allowed in one package to be .5 milligrams.

The Louisiana Department of Health had approved many products that would have multiple servings in one package or more than the dosage allowed under the bill, which they are now walking back in an emergency rule.

“Almost 400 products that were approved that are illegal, [that are approved] that are over that dosage,” said Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales.

Hemp businesses received approval from LDH for hemp products like gummies, cookies, and other consumables with multiple servings adding up to over the .5 milligram dosage and went ahead with production. They’re now being told to take them off the shelf.

“If they get this emergency ruling and they take it off the shelf, they say tomorrow and we have to pull it off. We have a loss of revenue there, a big loss of revenue from products that we already made,” CBD Business Owner Alysha Hickman.

LDH said the emergency rule would go into effect as soon as they have it completely worked out which could be days or weeks. They want to strike a provision that would have given businesses until July to offload their products.

“You guys made an error. It’s your job when you’re promulgating these rules to make these companies whole,” said State Rep. C. Travis Johnson, D-Vidalia.

The Health and Welfare committee hearing testimony did not take any action on the emergency rule for LDH. For now, businesses wait to see when they will have to pull products from their shelves.