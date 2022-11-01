Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was caught on camera performing lewd acts.

SPD says on June 20th, police were called in connection with a report of an obscenity that occurred on June 18th in a local business in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue. A man was captured on camera performing obscene actions inside the business in public view.

Shreveport Police Sex Crimes Detectives obtained security footage of the alleged suspect. The footage is being released to the public in hopes of identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. Anonymous tips can contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.