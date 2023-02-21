SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Metropolitan Planning Commission announced Tuesday that the Residential Rental Registration Program is now live on its website.

According to a media release, the Shreveport City Council passed legislation of the Residential Rental Registration Program in December 2022. The ordinance requires all residential rental properties to be registered with the city.

Beginning in January 2023, all existing residential property owners will have until December 31, 2023, to register their rental property. Property owners can register on the website and fill out the form. There are no registration fees associated with the program.

Additional information including instructions for application procedures, a guide sheet, and FAQs are also available online. Officials say the program’s aim is to help give the city a working database of residential rental properties that will help to identify, track, and then prioritize the most dangerous problem properties and landlords for appropriate action.

The program will provide the city with information on how to contact owners or their local authorized designee when there is an emergency, code violation, or other problems within the residential rental property. This will also be an educational tool to help establish resources for both landlords and tenants regarding rental properties.

“Rental Registration is the first step to ensuring that all of our residents have access to housing that is healthy and safe,” said Alan Clarke, Executive Director of the MPC. “I am incredibly proud of how the MPC worked with both Property Standards and Community Development to bring this program to fruition. Rental Registration is an important tool for cities like Shreveport to protect renters, enforce safety, and provide the structural supports government is meant to provide.”

Along with the registration component of the program, any residential rental tenant can submit

complaints due to living conditions at either the property standards website or on the MPC’s website.

In the coming months, MPC will provide additional resources including education tools for both

property owners and tenants.

