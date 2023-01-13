BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Republican Senator Sharon Hewitt says she will be running for Louisiana governor Friday.

“Politicians have failed our state for decades, saddling us with a failing tax code, struggling schools, and rising crime in our cities,” Hewitt stated. “It’s time for a governor who will get things done. That’s why I’m running to lead this great state I love.”

Hewitt has served in the state senate since 2016. She led efforts in the redistricting session in 2022 and has passed multiple bills focused on election integrity. Before her time in the state legislature she was an engineer for Shell on an offshore oil rig.

State Treasurer John Schroder, Attorney General Jeff Landry and Hunter Lundy are also in the race for governor.

“Louisiana politics is famous for big characters who talk a big game,” Hewitt said. “But it isn’t the talkers who make things happen… it’s the doers.”

In her announcement, Hewitt said she would put her experience in business “to work” to grow the state’s economy, cut taxes and create more opportunities in the state.

