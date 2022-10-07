UPDATE 12:30 p.m. — The lockdown has been downgraded to shelter-in-place. Students are able to walk freely about the school.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Another local school is on lockdown after receiving death threats.

Police have confirmed that Paul Breaux Middle School in Lafayette has been put under lockdown Friday morning.

“Around 9:30 a.m., staff and resource officers received information about a student possibly being on campus with a gun,” Lafayette Police spokesman Matthew Benoit said. “The school was immediately placed on lockdown. Law enforcement are on scene conducting lock down protocol and searching the campus. Updates are being provided to parents by the Lafayette Parish School System.”

No other information was immediately available.

