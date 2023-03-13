NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana-based organization Operation Spark is on a mission to boost technology skills.

This summer Operation Spark is offering a free 9-day training for New Orleans teachers from July, 6 – 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The training includes an in-depth review of the technology course for teachers. The training will also go over the fundamentals of software development. The training course is offered in person or via zoom.

The early bird registration deadline is May 3, but the final deadline is June 30. Operation Spark is offering to waive fees and provide a $750 stipend to each Orleans Parish teacher after completing the course.

The organization hopes this offer will help encourage schools to offer one or more sections of the course by the Fall of 2023.

“We’re honored that Operation Spark’s Fundamental and Advanced programs were specifically named in the Bill as accepted curricula,” said Operation Spark Director of High School Programs Mayukh Raychaudhuri. “the demand for trained Computer Science teachers is high and we encourage school leaders, district leaders, and CTE decision makers to register their teachers for this essential training.”

Operation Sparks curriculum highlights industry-based knowledge of Javascript, Functional Programming, and Web Development. With the knowledge gained in technology courses high school students who wish to enter the workforce directly after graduation will have the opportunity to start at a high-paying in-demand job.

“The software industry is a great place for young people to launch sustainable careers with tremendous growth potential,” said John Fraboni, Operation Spark’s founder and CEO.

If you’re interested you can reach out to Mayukh Raychauduri, Director of High School Programs at Mayukh@operationspark.org or visit their website here.