Grown in one guy's backyard, it's the tallest on earth

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On a chilly day in a New Orleans backyard, Jack Sweeney’s got a garden.

With a miracle in Mid-City that just popped up between the peppers and tomatoes.

It’s his okra plant.

MORE FROM WILD BILL: This underground New Orleans bar is buried under 100 years of history

It’s a super-sized, super-structure.

A tall tower of inspiration and all-natural fertilizer.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood sees that it’s taller than Jack’s house

It was fifteen feet tall when Bill Wood got a look at it.

Officially breaking the record at 16.4 feet, according to the Guinness World Records folks.

It’s a skyscraper of a stalk.

So tall, Jack had to tie twine to the top to bend it down so he could pick the okra pods from the top.

Bill Wood says, “It’s as if you’re deep-sea fishing for okra.”

Jack Sweeney says, “Yeah, a little bit.”

When he’s not in the garden, Jack is at the office.

He’s a 24-year-old environmentalist at a New Orleans non-profit. He’s got a degree in political science and French and he figures he’s about to add a new line to his resume.

Bill Wood asks, “You believe the world’s tallest stalk of okra?

Jack says, “I do, I do.”

MORE FROM WILD BILL: Living under a New Orleans bridge, hooked on drugs, homeless and hopeless — She’s now the queen of King Cakes

“This is Big Okra, you know, he’s the boss, he’s Big Okra,” Jack says.

Big Okra is a high rise of hope.

And a survivor of a hurricane and a cold winter.

It tells a tale.

It’s the story that once upon a time, there was Jack and the Okra Stalk.