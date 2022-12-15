There was very little activity in Keithville on Thursday afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — There was very little activity in Keithville on Thursday afternoon. The calm before the storm as families appear to have gathered what they could from the dozens of homes obliterated by Tuesday’s tornado.

People in a neighboring community are remembering 30-year-old Yoshiko Smith and 8-year-old Nikolus Little – the mother and son whose lives were taken by the storm.

One man says he mourns for the family and he spoke to Smith’s husband immediately following the storm.

“Immediately after the tornado hit, he was coming by. I was asking if he was OK and he said he couldn’t find his wife and child,” said James Bourgeois. “And I was like, they’re gone. Were they home? And he’s like ‘yes, they were home.’ And I’m like, my god dude, I hope we find them.”

Little was found dead in a wooded area in their Pecan Farms home at 10:55 that night. His mother, Yoshiko Smith was found five hours later under storm debris.

“My heart goes out to the dad, you know… come home, and not only did he not have a home to come home to, he didn’t even have a family to come home to. I can’t imagine the range of emotions that you would go through on something like that.”

Bourgeois, who was spared from the destruction, says he passed the family’s home daily and lives just a few miles away.

“We talked to them, we seen them, we waved. Just a regular normal average country family,” Bourgeois.

While Bourgeois’s neighbors may suffer this great loss, he remains hopeful.

“I hope we can get everybody back, get it back close to what it was. It will never be the same again.”