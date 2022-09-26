SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man from Marthaville died Sunday in a crash north of Belmont, La.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says about 2:30 p.m., Albert Nettles was driving a 2009 Chevrolet south on La. Hwy. 175 when he left the road. Officials say the pickup truck went into the ditch before striking a concrete bridge and overturning.

According to the SPSO, Nettles was unrestrained and ejected from the truck. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Louisiana State Police Troop E suspects impairment was a factor in the crash. Officers submitted routine toxicology samples for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.