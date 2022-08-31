UPDATE: The employer of the woman who died from the incident released more information on Wednesday night. 26-year-old Jermani Thompson was removing luggage from a plane when her hair became entangled with the machinery of the belt loader said Mike Hough, the CEO of GAT Airline Ground Support. The woman was employed by GAT Airline Ground Support, which contracts with Frontier.

Here is a statement from Mike Hough, the CEO of GAT Airline Ground Support in response to the incident:

“Yesterday at approximately 10:20pm, we had a fatality in our New Orleans operation. One of our supervisory team members was injured and subsequently died while working to offload an inbound aircraft. What we know so far is that her hair became entangled with the machinery of the belt loader. We are heartbroken and are supporting her family and her friends as best as we are able. Please send your well wishes to our team member’s family and to everyone at our New Orleans station during this very difficult time.“

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A baggage handler at Louis Armstrong International Airport has died after being injured on the job Tuesday night.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 26-year-old Frontier Airlines employee was unloading luggage from a flight at the time of the accident. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m.

A JPSO spokesman said the woman was taken to a Kenner hospital to be treated but died a little while later from her injuries.

Frontier Airlines released a statement on the incident.

“We extend our deepest condolences following the tragic death of a team member of our ground handling business partner at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport also released a statement on the incident.

“We are deeply saddened about the tragic loss of GAT Airline Ground Support team member, Jermani Thompson. The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport extends its sincere condolences to her family and friends, and also to our partners at GAT and Frontier Airlines. Jermani was a part of our Airport family, and we will continue to support one another in any way we can during this trying time.”