BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish Community College is hosting a Monkeypox vaccine clinic this week.

There were 273 monkeypox infections reported in Louisiana as of Oct. 14, according to the Louisiana Department of Health, with eight in the northwest region of the state.

A strike team from LSUHS will be administering the vaccines at BPCC on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff from the Louisiana Department of Health Office of Public Health will be there assisting with vaccines.

As of August 31, 2022, the expanded criteria for vaccination include people in Louisiana who meet one of the following:

Gay/bisexual men or transgender people who are sexually active with more than one partner

Anyone who is at high risk of Monkeypox exposure. This includes but is not limited to people who: Are HIV positive or receive medicines to prevent HIV infection (PrEP) Are experiencing homelessness Use IV drugs Give or receive money or other goods in exchange for sex Have significant, skin-to-skin contact with others in a social or sexual venue Work at establishments where sexual or intimate activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs, hotels)

Clinicians or laboratory staff who are at high risk of occupational exposure

Anyone who has been determined to be at high risk by a healthcare provider or public health official

Individuals can visit BPCC at 6220 E. Texas St. to receive their vaccine. The event will also offer COVID-19 vaccines.