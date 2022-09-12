UPDATE (09/12/2022; 10 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, Timaya Wilson was found safe by deputies.

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 15-year-old Timaya Wilson who was last seen on September 5, 2022. Timaya is described as a Black female, standing four foot and six inches, and weighing 160 pounds.

She was last seen wearing long black/red braided hair. According to deputies, she is believed to be in Monroe, La.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Timaya, contact the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-281-4141.