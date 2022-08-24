BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities are asking the public for information related to a kidnapping that occurred on LSU campus early Wednesday (August 24) morning.

According to LSU Police, the victim was abducted around Aster Street near Cypress Hall.

Authorities say the case is being viewed as a second-degree kidnapping.

Though details related to the incident are few at this time, we do know that campus police made contact with the victim early Wednesday and the victim has since been offered resources through the university’s CARE team, according to Ernie Ballard of LSU’s Office of Communications & University Relations.

Authorities ask that anyone with information pertaining to the case contact LSU Police at 225-578-3231.

To submit information anonymously, visit: https://www.lsu.edu/police/report/anonymous.php