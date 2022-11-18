NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with the State of Louisiana are gearing up for the second year of being featured in the 2023 Rose Parade, and of course, that means the unveiling of a new and improved float!

This year, the float’s theme is “Turning the Corner” to show how the Pelican State is heading toward a brighter future. The riders included a former patient of the Shriner’s Hospital in Shreveport and 20 Louisiana queens.

At a press conference on Thursday, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, alongside Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, will be in New Orleans to unveil Louisiana’s own taste of the bayou that will light up the streets of New York.

The 2023 Rose Parade will roll on January 2 in Pasadena, California.