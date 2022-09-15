SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A video shared with NBC 6 News shows the moment that Shreveport police officers were involved in a shooting with a man in the Twelve Oaks subdivision Wednesday afternoon.

The Louisiana State Police are sharing new details about an officer-involved shooting in Southeast Shreveport Wednesday.

According to LSP, 32-year-old Charles Nathan Anthony was seen on his parent’s home surveillance system loading weapons into a vehicle. His parents called 911 and requested officers to come to the home. Shreveport police arrived in the 600 block of Ashley River Road and crossed paths with Anthony as he left the neighborhood.

Officers made a traffic stop, and when Anthony stepped out of the vehicle, he was armed and pointed the gun at the officers. During the exchange with the police, they shot Anthony.

EMS arrived to provide aid to Anthony, and he was brought to a local hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

LSP is leading this investigation as an officer-involved shooting, and the investigation is active and ongoing. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.