BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Revenue will begin accepting 2022 state individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 23. The date coincides with the date the IRS begins accepting federal income tax returns.

Starting Monday, taxpayers can begin filing their state income tax returns electronically through Louisiana File Online, the state’s free web portal for individual tax filers. Louisiana File Online allows taxpayers to:

File returns and pay taxes electronically

Check the status of individual income tax refunds

Amend current and prior-year tax returns

Taxpayers may also submit their returns using commercially available tax preparation software, or with printed state returns available at revenue.louisiana.gov/Forms.

For returns submitted electronically, taxpayers due refunds can expect them within 45 days of the filing date. For paper returns, the refund processing time is up to 14 weeks.

Taxpayers can minimize delays in receiving their refunds by updating their contact information with LDR. If you have moved or changed your name since your last tax filing, update your contact information at revenue.louisiana.gov/AddressChange.