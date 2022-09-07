ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal is scheduled to appear in court on the morning of Monday, September 19 and enter his plea.

The arraignment follows his appearance in court earlier this month, on September 7, when he was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury.

The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault.

Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday that the rapper has been formally charged with first-degree rape, robbery, false imprisonment, and domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

The Shreveport-based attorney told BRProud, “This isn’t the first time a grand jury has gotten it wrong about Michael Tyler.”

Tyler was born and raised in New Orleans and became famous after his debut album, ‘Mystikal,’ was released in 1994.

The July incident is not his first run-in with the law.

In 2003, the rapper pleaded guilty to sexual battery and served six years in prison.

This July, an arrest warrant claims Tyler attacked a female victim by taking her keys, holding her against her will, throwing alcohol on her to cleanse her “bad spirits,” and then sexual assaulted her.

Ascension Parish detectives say their investigation included an interview with the woman who was raped as well as a search of Tyler’s Prairieville residence, which was where the incident occurred.

According to the detectives, the evidence they encountered substantiated the victim’s account of the attack and revealed that a variety of illegal narcotics were housed in Tyler’s residence.

In addition to the charges listed earlier in this article, BRProud later learned that Tyler was also charged with simple criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance, and possession of marijuana.

BRProud will continue to follow the case and update readers as it plays out.