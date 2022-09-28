BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards says the Louisiana National Guard is making its way to Florida to help with storm response to Hurricane Ian.

The governor’s tweet adds that the state of Louisiana is prepared to send additional help after hurricane damage is assessed. Read Gov. Edwards’ message below:

“As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, I have spoken with @GovRonDeSantis and offered Louisiana’s resources, personnel and expertise. Significant @LANationalGuard resources are already on the way. We are also prepared to send additional help once damage assessment begins. #lagov“

Meteorologists in Florida say they’re bracing for “catastrophic” storm surges, winds and floods as Hurricane Ian, a now Category 4 storm with 155-mile-per-hour winds, makes its way within the Gulf of Mexico.

In a news release sent an hour and a half after his tweet, Gov. Edwards issued the following statement:

“Louisiana knows all too well the chaos and destruction a hurricane as strong as Ian can bring, and we will do everything we can to help our neighbors in Florida and other states impacted by this storm,” said Gov. Edwards. “I have spoken with Governor DeSantis and instructed our state agencies to offer resources, personnel and expertise to Florida officials, some of which is already on its way. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and my senior staff will remain in regular contact with their counterparts in Florida. I also ask that you join your prayers to mine for the people of Florida and surrounding areas as they endure this devastating storm.” Governor John Bel Edwards

Assistance already approved for Florida, according to Gov. Edwards’ office, includes two UH-60 Blackhawk aircraft and crews, two movement control teams to help coordinate resources and personnel, a horizontal engineer company for engineer support after Hurricane Ian’s landfall, and light and medium truck company support to transport supplies and personnel.

“Hurricane Ian has reached Category 4, borderline line Category 5, status as it’s approached the west coast of Florida,” said GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle. “We have had our own recent experience dealing with storms at that level. We understand the need to support others with emergency resources and personnel because other states often supply Louisiana with the same assistance. We will continue to review any requests and offer assistance whenever possible with response and the expected recovery process.”

“The Louisiana National Guard is proud of the long standing partnership with the Citizen Soldiers and Airmen of the great State of Florida,” said Major General Keith Waddell, Louisiana National Guard. “We remain ready to protect what matters for those who have supported Louisiana in years past.”

Gov. Edwards said he will be receiving updates on assistance for Florida while in London for an economic development mission this week. The governor is scheduled to return to Louisiana on Monday.