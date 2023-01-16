NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A hunter was rescued over the weekend following a tree stand accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

LDWF said that on Jan. 14, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) deputies and LDWF agents received a call around 3:25 p.m. about a stranded hunter that was injured after falling from his tree stand. A group of hunters went to a residence on the 800 block of Bayou Derbonne Rd. to call for help, then returned to the woods to help the injured hunter.

After responding to the accident, agents and deputies located the 67-year-old man from Rapides Parish. They extracted the injured man from the woods. LDWF said that he was then airlifted to a hospital with rib and back injuries.

According to the hunter, he finished his hunt and was climbing down his ladder stand when he lost his footing and fell 12 feet to the ground, LDWF said.

LDWF also said that it took two hours to extract the hunter due to the terrain.