SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces a project to improve one of Shreveport’s busiest intersections.

DOTD will invest $3.1 million dollars in the project to improve safety for motorists. Construction on the intersection of LA 1 – Youree Dr. – Regal Dr. will make changes to the left turn lanes and is set to begin on Monday, October 10, 2022. The project will include the installation of subsurface drainage structures and will take approximately five days to complete.

According to DOTD, there are a little over 31 thousand vehicles that pass through this area per day. The goal is to change the existing turning lanes to off-set left turn lanes to help diver visibility to decrease the potential of right-angle t-bone crashes.

A similar project completed in 2018 in Shreveport was a crucial method to increase sight distance for drivers.

Governor John Bel Edwards posted to his social media sharing the announcement of the construction project claiming it as “Exciting news”.

Summer 2023 is the anticipated project completion date, weather permitting. As this project gets underway the department encourages drivers to drive with caution and asks pedestrians to be mindful as the construction zones are active. Construction and lane closures will not be permitted during the holiday shopping season but will resume in the new year.