BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet resigned Friday morning, according to the agency.

The Advocate reported Thursday that Montoucet allegedly arranged to take a payoff upon retirement from a Youngsville man as part of a kickback plan. The information that an unnamed official made such a deal was referenced in the federal investigation and plea deal. A records request yielded a document signed by Montoucet, who was not accused of a crime.

He was appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards in January 2017. The Scott native previously served in the state House of Representatives and once owned an alligator farming business.

Edwards named Deputy Secretary Robert Shadoin as the new secretary, according to the governor’s office Friday afternoon.