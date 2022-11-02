LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — As Doug Girard continues to deal with the grief of losing his daughter in a car crash, he is also dealing with a new reality that she may never truly rest in peace after information of her cremation was shared on social media.

Tyler Nicole Girard, 27 died when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a shed.

It happened late in the evening on October 24 at the intersection of Hwy. 167 and Bourque Road north of Maurice.

Police said her vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign and drove into the path of the pick-up truck.

News of her death stunned her family and friends.

After her arrangements were finalized, Tyler’s body was transported to the Lafayette Crematory per her family’s wishes.

It was at the crematory that a worker shared details of Tyler’s cremation with her husband through text messages; he then posted those messages and his commentary on social media.

“Guess who I am cremating,” one text sent to her husband read.

A second text revealed paperwork showing the decadent’s name and details associated with her death.

“What are the odds my wife is cremating Tyler, weird small world,” the husband commented on social media.

Stunned co-workers and family members of the victim saw the post.

Girard says he immediately filed a report with the Louisiana State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors.

“This is a violation of our rights, and this is very traumatic to me because we lost our daughter, and now her death information is out there for the world to see.”

Initially, he says, he learned the employee was written up but following an investigation and meeting of the LC board, she was terminated.

“My daughter missed that stop sign at night, and it’s a dark road, and you can’t see anything. So she missed that stop sign, and she jumped on Johnston Street, and that’s when she got T-boned. She does not deserve this disrespect in death.”

News 10 reached out to the Lafayette crematory about their policies and procedures concerning employees sharing information.

We received the following statement:

“She is a former employee, and nothing else can be elaborated on.” Justin Lee, President of Lafayette Crematory said.

“I will never live without knowing the truth, the sickness of this woman and It’s so hard to say what else I would want done because I am not an evil person, and just people are sick, and they do things,” Girard says.

For now, he says, the family is just surviving day-by-day.

“The biggest message is just to try to deal with things as best as you can. You try to grieve and I hope this would really never happen to anybody else.”