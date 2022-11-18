BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Senate Select Committee on Women and Children will be discussing the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and the Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) Friday.

Senate committee members will be receiving an update from DCFS on the direction of the agency.

Terri Ricks is currently serving as acting secretary after Marketa Walters resigned last Thursday, Nov. 10.

Senator Regina Barrow said she’s looking at “where the ball fell” in DCFS’s work in Baton Rouge after two young children died from fentanyl overdoses. She added that both children were from her district.