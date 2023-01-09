LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An extended celebration is being planned for the Louisiana parish named after U.S. President Abraham Lincoln exactly 150 years ago.

It all began in 1873, during the Reconstruction era, when the Louisiana State Legislature passed a bill creating Lincoln Parish from parts of Jackson, Bienville, Claiborne, and Union parishes. Vienna was established as the parish seat and Allen Greene, a state senator who pushed for the new parish, gained nearly complete control of local government by having the governor appoint friendly allies to all offices.

That didn’t sit well with much of the citizenry, especially when the Seventh Cavalry, later to be decimated at the Battle of Little Big Horn, rode into the parish to round up alleged troublemakers and support those in power.

Tensions were high, but cool heads prevailed.

This historic Lincoln Parish courthouse now lives on only in photographs, paintings, and memories. (Image: Wesley Harris)

One hundred fifty years later, Lincoln Parish has largely moved beyond political squabbles to become one of the most prosperous parishes in north Louisiana.

Rick Godley, director of the Lincoln Parish Museum, says the 150th anniversary, also known as the sesquicentennial, “is an occasion to reflect on our history and how it impacts our future.”

The Lincoln Parish Police Jury passed a resolution in May creating a Sesquicentennial Committee to explore ways to celebrate the milestone.

“A number of individuals representing various walks of life and Lincoln Parish communities have agreed to serve on the committee,” Doug Postel, parish administrator for the police jury, said. “There will be many opportunities for others to serve on various operational committees and to volunteer to help with events.”

Postel said the committee is tasked with identifying and approving projects to celebrate the anniversary.

The committee selected historian Wesley Harris as chairman, retired sheriff Mike Stone as vice-chairman, and Devon Cannon as secretary.

The historic Chautauqua Hotel in Vienna, Lincoln Parish. (Photo: Wesley Harris)

Harris said the committee researched previous celebrations marking local milestones such as Ruston’s 50th anniversary, the 75th Ruston Diamond Jubilee in 1959, Lincoln Parish’s 100th anniversary in 1973, and the American Bicentennial celebration in 1976.

“The pride in what the community has accomplished stood out in the celebrations,” Harris said.

But he also admitted some of the activities held in the past would seem rather quaint today, so the Sesquicentennial Committee is working hard to determine how best to celebrate Lincoln Parish’s anniversary.

Involving youth is definitely a priority.

“I was 15 during the Lincoln Parish Centennial in 1973,” Harris recalled. “I remember it well and participated some, but it was not a big deal for most kids.”

Harris says the committee wants to do a better job engaging kids for the 150th anniversary.

While events are still in the planning stage, sponsors will be needed to pull off some of the activities being considered.

“We are preparing for prospective sponsors now,” Harris said. “While we will have official committee events and initiatives, any organization can recognize its own history during the year. We hope schools, churches, civic organizations, and businesses will see the celebration as an opportunity to acknowledge their own history in 2023.”

Harris says it’s a good time to get local histories written down on paper. Area residents can even hold their own sesquicentennial activities, independent of what the Lincoln150 committee is doing.

Godley said he sees the Lincoln Parish Museum as “Sesquicentennial Central” because the committee is holding its meetings at its North Vienna Street historic home. Several events will be held there, and details on upcoming events will be announced as plans are finalized.

Events are already in the works for February and March, and others will happen later in the year.

If you’d like to recommend activities to commemorate the sesquicentennial, or if you’d like to volunteer to help with Lincoln Parish’s anniversary celebration, email lincoln150@gmail.com.