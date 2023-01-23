Natchitoches firefighters work to put out blaze that burned down a home (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in Natchitoches was destroyed when it caught fire early Monday morning.

Just after 12:04 a.m. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies, EMS and units from the Natchitoches Parish Fire District #6 responded to a large house fire on the 2600 block of Johnson Chute Rd. Officials say when they arrived, the home was already fully engulfed in flames.

Natchitoches firefighters work to put out blaze that burned down a home (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Fire razes Natchitoches home (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Blaze burns down home in Natchitoches (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The NPSO says the home was a total loss. Firefighters remained on the scene for over 2 hours.

Two residents inside the building were awakened by the fire. They both received minor burns but did not require treatment at the hospital.