NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in Natchitoches was destroyed when it caught fire early Monday morning.
Just after 12:04 a.m. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies, EMS and units from the Natchitoches Parish Fire District #6 responded to a large house fire on the 2600 block of Johnson Chute Rd. Officials say when they arrived, the home was already fully engulfed in flames.
The NPSO says the home was a total loss. Firefighters remained on the scene for over 2 hours.
Two residents inside the building were awakened by the fire. They both received minor burns but did not require treatment at the hospital.