SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the City of Shreveport celebrated the man who helped shape the nation.

The Krewe of Harambee hosted its 17th annual MLK and Mardi Gras parade to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy while bringing in the Mardi Gras season.

The theme this year was called ‘Fantastic Voyage’ Derrick L. Henderson is the co-chair of the parade. Henderson says this event also serves as an educational event.

“We have Martin and Coretta actors driving through the parade. Some civil rights icons that are actually in the parade,” Henderson said.

The parade kicked off at 1 p.m. near the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium and ended on Common Street in Downtown Shreveport. The event showcased dozens of floats, marching bands, decorated vehicles representing businesses, and organizations in the Shreveport- Bossier area. Some even honored local pillars of our community.

“Our grand Marshall today is civil rights icon Maxine Sarpy who is the first female elected in Shreveport city council. we have the first union Lincoln parish district attorney.”

Kids lined the streets of Shreveport to catch beads, candy, and wave to those on the floats.

Lataori Fleming is this year’s King of Harambee. Fleming says this event is about bringing everyone closer together on this special day.

“This means community. It means enjoyment. It means partying with a purpose,” Fleming said.

For Fleming, being king of this parade serves a much greater purpose to lead by example all while having a good time.

“It gives me opportunity to use my platform to encourage other teenage boys and men to be kings as well. To be pillars in the community.”

This morning the Krewe of Harambee also held their Hopes and Dreams banquet where they gave away give scholarships to deserving students.