NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say one teen died and another suffered minor injuries Sunday after a UTV crash west of Natchitoches.

Investigators say a 14-year-old driving a 2009 Polaris Ranger UTV on Posey Rd. lost control of the vehicle around 3:30 p.m. Sixteen-year-old Robert Lewis Walker II of Natchitoches, a passenger in the UTV, was ejected in the crash.

Police say Walker was not wearing a helmet or seatbelt. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The teen driver suffered minor injuries in the crash. They were also not restrained or wearing a helmet.

Officials say they sent routine toxicology reports for analysis. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.