ANGOLA, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday morning, State Sen. Pat Connick told WGNO-TV that ten “high-risk” youths were transferred from the Bridge City Facility to a temporary juvenile detention facility on the grounds of Angola State Penitentiary. According to Connick, the transfer happened around 5:45 a.m.

The Office of Juvenile Justice released a new video showing the facility where young inmates from the Bridge City Center for youth will be housed. The site will be a “temporary facility”, used to rehabilitate young inmates, through therapeutic services.

For months, state officials struggled to agree on where to house them with some fearing for the youth’s safety. Curtis Nelson, the Assistant Secretary of the Office of Juvenile Justice said the most important thing is to make sure that the youth are safe.

“Our staff is safe and the community is safe. So prior to coming into the building, it required us to come in and do some renovation, installing cameras so that we can keep eyes on the young people at all times. And so we’ve been busy at work, probably like the last 60 to 90 days,” said Nelson.