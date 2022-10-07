BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says there isn’t a set date to move youth inmates from the juvenile detention center to a facility at Angola, stating it could happen sometime before the end of the year.

In July, the governor announced plans to relocate some of the violent juvenile offenders from Bridge City Center for Youth to a separate facility at the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

That plan was put on hold after a lawsuit was filed seeking to stop the move, but recently Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick denied that motion. In her ruling, Judge Dick stated that the Office of Juvenile Justice proved that it could provide the youth with constitutionally required levels of care at the Angola facility.

“So there’s certain things at the facility itself that remain in the works. We also have to make sure we have housing for a certain number of the staff. Given the passage of time since we made the announcement, we’re much, much closer. And I expect it’s gonna be done time sometime between now and the end of the year, for sure” said Edwards.

Edwards has said the juveniles will be transferred to the Jetson Center for Youth in Baker once renovations there are complete.