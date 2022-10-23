CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters fought to bring a blaze under control in southern Caddo Parish after a house fire began to spread to the surrounding area Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:00 p.m., Caddo Parish Fire District four members responded to the scene near Hwy 789 and Preston Rd. north of Keachi. Districts three and six also responded to aid them after the initial alarm. When firefighters arrived, they found a single-wide mobile home fully involved in flames. The fire spread to a nearby storage building and the woods surrounding the home.



Fire plow assists after Caddo mobile home fire spreads (Source: Cody Daniels of Signal 51 Group via Caddo Parish Fire District 4)

Crews on the scene of a Caddo mobile home fire (Source: Cody Daniels of Signal 51 Group via Caddo Parish Fire District 4)

As the fire grew, additional CFD-4 units, the Inter Community VFD and the Louisiana Forestry Service fire plow came to their aid. Signal 51 Group brought sports drinks and water to all the crews working to contain the blaze.

Officials say there were no injuries, but the family’s home was a total loss.