NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Less than 24 hours after New Orleans super-krewe Endymion announced Mel Gibson would serve as co-Grand Marshal for Mardi Gras 2023, officials have removed the actor from krewe activities.

According to a statement from Endymion President Dan Kelly, the krewe received ‘significant feedback’ from the community regarding Gibson’s appointment, including threats that sparked safety concerns.

“In the best interest of the safety of our riders, special guests, and everyone that welcomes us on the streets, Mel Gibson will not ride as a Co-Grand Marshal for our 2023 parade,” Kelly said.

Gibson was announced as co-Grand Marshal Saturday night, scheduled to ride alongside fellow co-Grand Marshal Tulane University head coach Willie Fritz, who just capped off the Green Wave’s 2022-23 season with an AAC title and a Cotton Bowl win.

It is unknown if another co-Grand Marshal will be named in Gibson’s place.

Endymion will kick off festivities on Saturday, February 18 with the krewe’s more than 3,000 riding members rolling through New Orleans beginning at 4 p.m. See the parade route here.

The parade will end at the Morial Convention Center for The Endymion Extravaganza, where performers will include Darius Rucker, Foreigner, Party on the Moon, Groovy 7, and The Wiseguys.