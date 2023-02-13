SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – I-20 Market Street to I-20 eastbound is now closed until further notice as of Monday.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation issued an emergency closure on Feb. 13, and there is no alternate route available at this time.

Work will be performed to repair the issue when weather permits.

The Department of Transportation asks for the public’s patience and reminds drivers to please operate their vehicles with caution as they navigate around the construction site. Please be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Drivers seeking additional information about the emergency closure may call 511 or visit www.511la.org. Louisiana’s 511 mobile app is also available to in-state motorists, while it is recommended for out-of-state drivers to call 1-888-ROAD-511.

DOTD also has Facebook and Twitter pages available.